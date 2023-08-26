v0.2.10 - New character plus some fixes!

We decided to bring y'all this update today rather than wait until Friday. Bonus new character along with the fixes!



Added Yoko the Demon Hunter character, whose main attack is Holy Nail. See the Secrets menu for details on how to unlock her!

Added code to prevent possible crash when leveling up Holy Ring.

Fixed Holy Strike not being available to level after unlocking SERAPHIT.

Fixed bug with refunding perm upgrades not resetting the evo count or the side quest count.

Changed Holy Nail evo effects for more power. Let us know what you think!

Boosted several characters DEX to make them move faster.

This has been a whirlwind with releasing and reading the feedback from everyone! It's been incredible and wonderful! Thank you all so much.

We'll still have an update that will go out on Friday with some more new content and any other tweaks we make based on player feedback.

Don't forget! You can always join our Discord to chat about your ideas and report bugs too!

<3 The Samobee Team