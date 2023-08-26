08/26/23 hotfix patch

Fixed Gold Exploit
Kapala Shrine now has a chance to spawn items with lesser tier upgrades so items aren't always so expensive
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed Gold Exploit
Kapala Shrine now has a chance to spawn items with lesser tier upgrades so items aren't always so expensive
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update