Expedition Agartha update for 26 August 2023

08/26/23 hotfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12040826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Gold Exploit

Kapala Shrine now has a chance to spawn items with lesser tier upgrades so items aren't always so expensive

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
