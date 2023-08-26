Fixes For August 26th, 2023

Got a few fixes for you today!
- Fixed an issue with Warden shapeshift graphics showing incorrectly. You will now have to Revert to swap forms.
- Trickster now buffs all teammates and debuffs a random enemy.
- Fixed some Guise menu display issues (flickering, wrong info, help description showing outside of the menu, etc.).
- Fixed a few issues with various skills showing incorrect info, adding wrong TP values, or targeting the wrong target.
- Fixed teleportation issues in Wynn.
- Stopped the dog from disappearing when you save in Wynnian Coast (South).
