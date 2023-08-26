 Skip to content

Infinite Mana update for 26 August 2023

Fixes For August 26th, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got a few fixes for you today!

  • Fixed an issue with Warden shapeshift graphics showing incorrectly. You will now have to Revert to swap forms.
  • Trickster now buffs all teammates and debuffs a random enemy.
  • Fixed some Guise menu display issues (flickering, wrong info, help description showing outside of the menu, etc.).
  • Fixed a few issues with various skills showing incorrect info, adding wrong TP values, or targeting the wrong target.
  • Fixed teleportation issues in Wynn.
  • Stopped the dog from disappearing when you save in Wynnian Coast (South).

