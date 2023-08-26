Q.U.B.E. 2 Patch v2.0.24

Fixes for Q.U.B.E. 2:
These issues were kindly reported by players on Discord. Thanks again all for feedback!
- Fixed audio engine crash.
- Fixed collision issue with moving platform in Sector 10.
- Fixed DirectX 12 being a requirement by default. DX11 is now the default.
- Fixed settings resetting to default if not opening individual sub-setting menu before hitting Apply.
- Fixed Fire Door in Sector 10 being partially open.
- Fixed issue with launching player from folding walls.
Thanks,
The QUBE Team
