Q.U.B.E. 2 update for 26 August 2023

Q.U.B.E. 2 Patch v2.0.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for Q.U.B.E. 2:

These issues were kindly reported by players on Discord. Thanks again all for feedback!

  • Fixed audio engine crash.
  • Fixed collision issue with moving platform in Sector 10.
  • Fixed DirectX 12 being a requirement by default. DX11 is now the default.
  • Fixed settings resetting to default if not opening individual sub-setting menu before hitting Apply.
  • Fixed Fire Door in Sector 10 being partially open.
  • Fixed issue with launching player from folding walls.

Thanks,
The QUBE Team

