Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 26 August 2023

Update 26.08.23

Update 26.08.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We have another new update today for Cue Club 2 featuring a collection of new improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown:

  • Multiplayer points earned are now shown next to the player's avatar in the lobby.

  • Added ability to recover saved data for trophies, membership cards, points earned and leaderboards, in the event of a file getting accidentally damaged or deleted. If backup data exists then it can be reloaded at 'File Management > Recover Saved Data'.

  • Fixed issue where cue would sometimes clip the table when playing shots tight into the cushion.

  • Fixed issue where menu button could not clicked when menu is minimised. This would occur after pausing the game during a shot when balls are rolling.

  • Fixed issue where ball would jump if 2D zoom feature is activated when referee is respotting the ball.

  • Fixed issue where an AI player or MP opponent would not locate the menu button if 2D zoom feature is activated while opponent is conceding a frame. Applies to 'Large' control panel setting only.

  • Snooker 6-colour icon in practice mode now uses correct hue if 'Vintage' ballset is selected.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

