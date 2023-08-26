Update 26.08.23

Hi everyone,

We have another new update today for Cue Club 2 featuring a collection of new improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown:

Multiplayer points earned are now shown next to the player's avatar in the lobby.

Added ability to recover saved data for trophies, membership cards, points earned and leaderboards, in the event of a file getting accidentally damaged or deleted. If backup data exists then it can be reloaded at 'File Management > Recover Saved Data'.

Fixed issue where cue would sometimes clip the table when playing shots tight into the cushion.

Fixed issue where menu button could not clicked when menu is minimised. This would occur after pausing the game during a shot when balls are rolling.

Fixed issue where ball would jump if 2D zoom feature is activated when referee is respotting the ball.

Fixed issue where an AI player or MP opponent would not locate the menu button if 2D zoom feature is activated while opponent is conceding a frame. Applies to 'Large' control panel setting only.

Snooker 6-colour icon in practice mode now uses correct hue if 'Vintage' ballset is selected.