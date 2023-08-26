Update 1.0.6

1.0.6 update is live!
This is mostly a balance related patch. Here's a list of changes that we managed to remember (there's probably more):
- Rerolling sidearm now properly produces random sidearm
- When you run out of items to unlock in the Hub, they should be replaced by purchasable items for your run. This was supposed to be fixed in 1.0.5, but we missed one important issue and it was still broken. Hopefully finally works as intended.
- Fixed some endless money exploits.
- Slightly increased the difficulty of universes 5 and 6, changed the parameters on universe 5.
- Nerfed some OP meta upgrades and items.
- Significantly increased the difficulty of most Fury stages.
- Fixed some rare bugs where items would disappear from inventory.
Changed files in this update