 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alibi: The Dinner Party update for 26 August 2023

Patch Notes - August 26

Share · View all patches · Build 12040702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the incorrect background would be shown when returning to an already interrogated suspect.
  • Fixed an issue where a certain piece of evidence's description didn't properly update.
  • Fixed a soundfile not playing.
  • Fixed a sprite appearing in lower resolution than it was meant to.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2540421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link