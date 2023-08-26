- Fixed an issue where the incorrect background would be shown when returning to an already interrogated suspect.
- Fixed an issue where a certain piece of evidence's description didn't properly update.
- Fixed a soundfile not playing.
- Fixed a sprite appearing in lower resolution than it was meant to.
Alibi: The Dinner Party update for 26 August 2023
Patch Notes - August 26
