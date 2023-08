Share · View all patches · Build 12040669 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 20:52:07 UTC by Wendy

In this release, we added the ability to adjust the interface divider size

To edit this, simply go to the settings dialog under "Interface", and adjust the slider for "Interface Divider Size".

The Settings dialog is reachable by clicking on the Settings ICON (looks like a COG) on the top left of the toolbar