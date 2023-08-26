Dev Log #25: New content and FIGHT!

So much is happening in the game right now. Make sure to join the discord channel for all the info and help from the community: K2H Discord Channel

Highlights:

When entering a boss area, and the boss has already been killed. You will be notified how long time is left until it spawns.

Party exp has been increased to 110% from 50%. It is very beneficial to play with friends since you all gain more exp the more players you are.

Consider these scenarios where you attack a monster that gives 1000 EXP per hit:

1 player (no party): You get 1000 EXP.

2 players (in party): Each player gets 1050 EXP.

3 players (in party): Each player gets 1067 EXP.

4 players (in party): Each player gets 1075 EXP.

So each extra player adds a 10% extra from the monster EXP that the players share on each attack.

Consider these scenarios where you attack a monster that gives 1000 EXP per hit: 1 player (no party): You get 1000 EXP. 2 players (in party): Each player gets 1050 EXP. 3 players (in party): Each player gets 1067 EXP. 4 players (in party): Each player gets 1075 EXP. So each extra player adds a 10% extra from the monster EXP that the players share on each attack. Added the first quest for Island 6. Quests on Island 6 will not be included in the questbook.

New maps, items and monsters added.



Improvements:

You can now Reset all Stat and Skill points from the crafting menu. It's expensive.

The summoning bosses north of island 5 town has been changed. The requirements are heavily reduced and the EXP gain is heavily increased. The hardest boss now gives 20M EXP.

The max cap for all skills are now 3 times their normal max value with a maximum of 50. So if the skill allows 15 points in it, it then caps out at 45 with boosted points. When capped out, it will display in green text on the skill menu. You might think this is a nerf but it is extremely close to the previous hidden caps to prevent stuff from reaching 100% proc rate.

Identifying an item now costs your level in gold. Was previously always 25gold.

Colloseums can no longer spawn invisible monsters.

There are now more cedar trees on island 5.

In PvP, if the attacker is 20lvls higher than you, the attacker will deal 85% of its damage. If the attacker is 40lvls higher, the attackers damage becomes 70%.

Rebalanced some bosses to spawn more frequent. A simple way of explaining the change is divide 'spawn time, max health and exp give' by 2, but with some variation. This results in the monster keeping the exp give per hit, but dies quicker but you can in return kill it again quicker.

Optimized rendering of graphics a lot.

Added a !clear command that clears all the chats. Type !help in the chat for more info.

Increased server security.

Added support for more monsters into the game, since we have now reached more than 250 different monsters.



Balancing:

A player can no longer deal more than 50% of the opponents max hp in damage in PVP. So if the player you PVP has 500 MaxHP, then you can maximum do 250damage per attack.

A new taunt spell has been added with longer range.

Warrior leap spells have been buffed (there are two of them).

Warrior Formation and Berserk spell has been slightly buffed.

Splash now procs 2% of the time instead of 4.

If a mage casts a spell that lands on multiple players. Then the first player will receive the full damage, and the other players in the target area will receive 25% of the damage.

Slightly lowered wis/int dmg on some items.

Bless spells now give more HP. Before they gav 1 HP per 6 Wisdom, now they give 1 HP per 3 Wisdom.

Monsters now have 50% less chance to entangle.

Monsters, items and spells have been slightly rebalanced.

Trueshot has been buffed.

It's now harder to get a unique item (with random boosted stats) when purchasing an item from a shop. To help prevent abuse.

Fixes: