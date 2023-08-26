 Skip to content

MerFight update for 26 August 2023

0.48.6 Update

Build 12040587

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small build to address some softlocks involving Atlas's story mode and disabling the ability to pause after a match ends.
Additionally, Enjellique's JHK's scaling should no longer be as dramatic nor should the amount of energy she gets from the move.

Changed files in this update

