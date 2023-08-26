Small build to address some softlocks involving Atlas's story mode and disabling the ability to pause after a match ends.
Additionally, Enjellique's JHK's scaling should no longer be as dramatic nor should the amount of energy she gets from the move.
MerFight update for 26 August 2023
0.48.6 Update
