Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 26 August 2023

Update notes for August, 26th 2023

Build 12040582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cleric balancing (reduced spell damage, CP chance and increased Warp cooldown)
  • Assassin balancing (added Evasion passive skill, increased CP chance)
  • Archer balancing (reverted Focus buff duration to 30s)

