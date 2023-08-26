- Cleric balancing (reduced spell damage, CP chance and increased Warp cooldown)
- Assassin balancing (added Evasion passive skill, increased CP chance)
- Archer balancing (reverted Focus buff duration to 30s)
Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 26 August 2023
Update notes for August, 26th 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
