Hey there!

The Hidden Room V2.2.1 is now available!

V2.2.1 is the last update of this game.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for the support shown in these 2 years. The development of The Hidden Room started in May 2021 as a small project that after the release on 14 October 2021, turned out to be something bigger than we expected. This couldn't have happened without you. But it's not over yet. As already said, we're now completely focused on the development of The Hidden Room - Pyramid and we hope to share more info in September and start a new journey with the release soon.

Changelog:

The framerate of the game is now more stable and now locked to max 60FPS to avoid hardware running at max

Increased lighting in the basement

Minor UI improvements

Fixed an issue where in some cases Italian strings would appear when the game was set in English

Fixed an issue with some achievements not unlocking correctly

Fixed an issue with some collisions

Fixed various issues with the Italian translation

Fixed texture issues with the books in the livingroom

Fixed an issue with the stairs to the basement

Fixed minor issues with English translation

Once again, thank you