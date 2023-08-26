Waronoi gameplay update

Premade generals

There is a new option for the number of premade generals allowed in the custom game lobby. This number can range between 0 to 3. Premade generals are generals that you can set up ahead of battle and bring into the game.

The developer recommends the default value of 1.

Visible spawn point

While the deploy option are set to fixed, which is now default. Every player in the lobby will se their assigned spawn point when inspecting the map. This information can be used to better set up your premade generals.

Generals cost

The cost for hiring generals in game has ben adjusted from 750, 1000, 1250 per slot to 0, 250, 500 per slot + 500 per general the player already have.

General cycling

The time for generals to be cycled out from the general roster have been changed from 256 to 512 seconds.

Generals initial strike cooldown will now start at full instead of immediately ready, after being hired.

Win condition

The domination bar will no longer reset when victory location domination is interrupted. The score board will now track every players domination progress.

Passive income

Players will no longer get 2$ per second without having any victory locations.

There is a new option for passive income added to the custom game lobby. Passive income will be drained equally from all remaining victory location on the map, and be evenly distributed between all remaining teams.

For example

if passive income is set to 0% in a game with 2 teams and 3 victory locations

Your income will be somewhere between 0 – 6 $ per second

if passive income is set to 50% in a game with 2 teams and 3 victory locations

Your income will be somewhere between 1.5 – 4.5 $ per second

if passive income is set to 100% in a game with 2 teams and 3 victory locations

Your income will be somewhere between 3 – 3$ per second

The elite unit Hacker will still drain 2$ for its targeted victory location regardless of the passive income setting.

The developer recommends 20% to 30% for a nice balance between light and heavy unit types.

Unit strength bars

An option to display bars under every units icon of the units subordinate count curr / unit subordinate count max can now be toggled via the settings menu.

Thank you kev4ev

Strikes reworks

Fire strike have been reworked from a 2% damage over time, to all units within the are of effect will take 8 times damage from other damage sourced. Strike remain time has been reduced from 64 to 32 seconds.

Smoke strike has been change to surveillance. Surveillance reveals an area of the map for 128 seconds.

Map editor mirror tools

There are 2 new tools for creating mirrored maps within the map editor. Mirror 2 time and mirror 3 times in a triangle.

The load texture panel within the map editor, can now be minimized.

Manual

The manual has been updated to reflect all gameplay changes.