Update 0.1.6

NEW CREEP: STINGER!

-Description: Stingers spawn from the creepy eggs left behind by dematerialized structures or destroyed trash. They fly around, shoot at your stuff, and keep you up all night buzzing in your ear.

-Notes: The Stinger will be No Creeps first ever flying creep!! It will spawn exclusively from eggs, replacing Critters. They will zip around and shoot at your stuff similar to how a Sweeper works, but not quite as threatening. Any turret can potentially target them as long as they are in range, so you don’t need to build a dedicated defense against them. The main reason for this change is players are often selling or destroying trash close to the Driller, which ruins their runs at the "kill every creep" side objective. Stingers can’t escape your maze, so they will never trip that fail state. I also can't currently spawn critters on island platforms, since they can't path anywhere, but these flying creeps don't need a path. The threat from Stingers spawning from sold structures is pretty minimal, but if you destroy a trash field, the Stingers can do quite a bit of damage.

CREEPS

-Boomer blast radius reduced from 3.0f, 3.1f, 3.15f, 3.2f, 3.25f to a flat 2.85

-Boomer damage values reduced from 50, 65, 80, 90, 120 to 40, 50, 65, 85, 115

-Sweeper health values reduced from 200, 400, 800, 1600, 2600, 3600 to 150, 300, 650, 1200, 2200, 3400

-Creeps no longer shoot when frozen.

-Damage from creep shock-waves drops off more over distance.

MAPS

-Cascade: Increased build space in middle 2 platforms slightly.

-Coaster: Increased build space on upper turns.

-Coaster: Added 2x2 booster tile cluster.

-Tentacle: Increased build space in center platform.

-Twofold: Increased build space in various areas.

-Flux: Increased build space near the driller slightly.

-Fixie: Increased build space in various areas.

-Fixie: Added several new booster tiles.

-Cascade: Victory reward change from 5000 to 6000

-Circuit: Victory reward change from 5500 to 7000

-Flux: Victory reward change from 5500 to 7500

-Fixie: Victory reward change from 6000 to 9000

-Tentacle: Victory reward change from 6500 to 10000

-Decks: Victory reward change from 7000 to 8000

-Invert: Victory reward change from 7500 to 11000

-Conveyance: Victory reward change from 8000 to 12000

-Jumble: Victory reward change from 8500 to 13000

-Chamber: Victory reward change from 9000 to 12500

-Voxel: Victory reward change from 9500 to 14000

-Prospects: Victory reward change from 10000 to 15000

-Junction: Victory reward change from 11000 to 16000

-Twofold: Victory reward change from 12500 to 20000

-Survivor: Victory reward change from 13000 to 18000

-Coaster: Victory reward change from 14000 to 19000

-Flipbook: Victory reward change from 14500 to 17000

-Drainage: Victory reward change from 15000 to 22000

STRUCTURES

-Quantum Farm: Purchase cost reduced to 350 from 380

-Quantum Farm: Base upgrade cost reduced to 160 from 175

BIG CHANGES

-No longer get victory XP for completing maps, but still get a victory score increase (artifact quality). The reason this was changed is because players level up too rapidly, and this would be even faster with the map complete value changes in this update.

-Can now SQUASH eggs with new structures. Note: Structures used to squash eggs during play can not be sold for a full refund and will re-spawn eggs when sold, even while paused (exploit prevention).

TWEAKS

-Easy mode is slightly easier.

-Added Very Easy mode.

-Fixed Mini-You getting stuck on Gleep Vats when turning off target state.

-Gleep Vats no longer spawn eggs.

-Fixed more spelling issues.