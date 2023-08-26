 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Book of Hours update for 26 August 2023

New patch on the beta branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12040327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To switch to the beta branch (usually fairly stable, occasionally contains dragons):

right-click on game in library->properties->betas->dropdown 'beta'

  • When you change zoom level, mouse moves towards cursor
  • Added a fourth zoom level
  • Added a config slider for zoom speed with scroll wheel / keys
  • When using BACKSPACE to cycle to a recent workstation, zoom is not horribly close on external workstations
  • Another optimisation pass - memory requirements and frame rate should be better on lower end machines
  • Daybreak and nightfall sounds are now (again) different!
  • Boathouse and Crane now allow you to release beasts, and no longer have currently-extraneous ability slot (run an item through to refresh and update in existing saves)
  • Save and Quit disabled as well as Load and Save in ToW
  • Fixed bug where you sometimes had to ESC not [x] out of windows (when you dropped a card on a stack instead of in a tray)
  • 'NOPE' marker when you can't put something in a slot (and hotfixed them getting sticky when you dropped a card on a stack)
  • Some card autosorting options
  • A genealogical chart is no longer fixed in place
  • Lengthened some workstation timer displays
  • Snow displays on top of beehive in winter
  • SFX play on workstation close as well
  • Optimisation pass on textures! which means the game can just about run on 2GB VRAM now, but we're still working on it.
  • Kanishk's book has a more suitable cover
  • Windlit Gallery shrouded image updated
  • Clearer hint about brewing tea
  • 'NO RAIN BEHIND STAR'
  • Marked fixed wall art so it didn't confuse people
  • Disallowing invalid save characters again
  • Cats may now be placed in niches in the Grand Ascent (also any other tame beasts, though some may look odd)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12040327
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1028311
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1028312
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1028313
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link