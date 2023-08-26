New patch on the beta branch!

To switch to the beta branch (usually fairly stable, occasionally contains dragons):
right-click on game in library->properties->betas->dropdown 'beta'
- When you change zoom level, mouse moves towards cursor
- Added a fourth zoom level
- Added a config slider for zoom speed with scroll wheel / keys
- When using BACKSPACE to cycle to a recent workstation, zoom is not horribly close on external workstations
- Another optimisation pass - memory requirements and frame rate should be better on lower end machines
- Daybreak and nightfall sounds are now (again) different!
- Boathouse and Crane now allow you to release beasts, and no longer have currently-extraneous ability slot (run an item through to refresh and update in existing saves)
- Save and Quit disabled as well as Load and Save in ToW
- Fixed bug where you sometimes had to ESC not [x] out of windows (when you dropped a card on a stack instead of in a tray)
- 'NOPE' marker when you can't put something in a slot (and hotfixed them getting sticky when you dropped a card on a stack)
- Some card autosorting options
- A genealogical chart is no longer fixed in place
- Lengthened some workstation timer displays
- Snow displays on top of beehive in winter
- SFX play on workstation close as well
- Optimisation pass on textures! which means the game can just about run on 2GB VRAM now, but we're still working on it.
- Kanishk's book has a more suitable cover
- Windlit Gallery shrouded image updated
- Clearer hint about brewing tea
- 'NO RAIN BEHIND STAR'
- Marked fixed wall art so it didn't confuse people
- Disallowing invalid save characters again
- Cats may now be placed in niches in the Grand Ascent (also any other tame beasts, though some may look odd)
Changed depots in beta branch