Dransik 2.1 - Build: 611.289

Working toward getting a bit more of the core playability challenges solved with this release.

Issues Addressed

Healing scroll changes - put some caps on them

Unable to attack with range - lots of places, fixed, and maybe the Muknal pentagram too

Ammo weight problem - equipped arrows were showing 10x weight

Target Drops Sometimes - only unselects target when a click is in-game area now

Hunting Area Tuning - testing some design tweaks. Feedback welcome:

My Miss Animation Not Playing - enabled it and sound

Hunting Area Tuning

Made the high-end NPCS in Hell and Inversa a bit less badass. Mostly lowering AC and in NPC speed in most cases. Please let us know if this is an improvement. We may need to do more here (and in other areas, so feedback on both how it is working and where else to do it is welcome).