Dransik 2.1 - Build: 611.289

Working toward getting a bit more of the core playability challenges solved with this release.
Issues Addressed
- Healing scroll changes - put some caps on them
- Unable to attack with range - lots of places, fixed, and maybe the Muknal pentagram too
- Ammo weight problem - equipped arrows were showing 10x weight
- Target Drops Sometimes - only unselects target when a click is in-game area now
- Hunting Area Tuning - testing some design tweaks. Feedback welcome:
- My Miss Animation Not Playing - enabled it and sound
Hunting Area Tuning
Made the high-end NPCS in Hell and Inversa a bit less badass. Mostly lowering AC and in NPC speed in most cases. Please let us know if this is an improvement. We may need to do more here (and in other areas, so feedback on both how it is working and where else to do it is welcome).
