The Blood Mage update for 26 August 2023

1.1.3 Update - Few Fixes!

Hey!

After I published the last update, I saw that a phrase in the settings was too long in English and Portuguese. I tested the game a little and found two bugs which only occured in specific circumstances. Both are fixed now!

Cheers
Daniel

Full Changelog

  • Shortened two phrases in the settings in English and Portuguese since they were too long for the text box
  • Fixed a bug which prevented selecting more than one spell if you leveled more than one level after one fight
  • Fixed a bug which gave you the wrong spell if you selected the spells in a specific order
  • Minor Code improvements

