1.1.3 Update - Few Fixes!

Hey!
After I published the last update, I saw that a phrase in the settings was too long in English and Portuguese. I tested the game a little and found two bugs which only occured in specific circumstances. Both are fixed now!
Cheers
Daniel
Full Changelog
- Shortened two phrases in the settings in English and Portuguese since they were too long for the text box
- Fixed a bug which prevented selecting more than one spell if you leveled more than one level after one fight
- Fixed a bug which gave you the wrong spell if you selected the spells in a specific order
- Minor Code improvements
Changed files in this update