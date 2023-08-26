Update 2 - The Achievement Update - Released!

Introducing the largest update patch ever in Rise to Ruins history. Update 2, the Achievement Update.

This patch adds a massive amount of new content, bug fixes, tweaks and over 100 Steam Achievements tied into a brand new goals system.

I've also started live streaming development on Twitch, if you're interested, you can follow me there. I'll mostly be streaming Rise to Ruins, Rise to Ruins 2 (Yes you just read that) and Rayvo2D Engine development.

In addition, my wife is now officially SixtyGig Games new art intern, and she will be working on all current and future projects. If you're interested in stalking her, you can do so on Formerly-Twitter. Head over there and send her a "thank you" for making all the new achievement icons, chat bubbles, terrains and several other additions this patch. :)

Finally, check out the change log for all the juicy bits, and if you find a bug, don't forget to report it on Discord or the Steam Forums. :)

Alright, let's get into this! If you have any ideas on new achievements to add, or tweaks to existing ones, let me know!

Goals and Achievements System

Old goal system has been removed from the game entirely.

New goals system now has 117 goals (more may be added, post your ideas!).

Each goal unlocks a corresponding Steam Achievement.

Every goal is on a huge web map, and as you unlock goals, more goals will become available.

Like the previous goals system, all goals and their progress persist through dooming the world.

Goals can now be accessed in when in the play state (Playing in a region/map).

Goals no longer award perks, but award a lot of God Experience.

Free Chest Slots can be unlocked, awarding, you guess it, a free chest!

Chests are now gained 25% faster to offset the goals no longer rewarding perks directly.

Faith and Influence System

Villagers now gain and lose a new need, called faith, based on your and the world's actions. Anything they deem positive, they'll gain faith, negative, they lose it.

Villagers are now less likely to panic or be confused when they have high faith and witness god doing things in the village.

All spells now influence faith stats in some way or another when cast near villagers.

New Building: The Essence Altar. Villagers can now be assigned as "Occultists", who will go to the altar and pray. Completing a pray action will increase the villager's faith and the villagers around them, as well as generate free essence that will be sent to an Essence Collector.

New perks added for praying speeds.

Lightning and Meteor (all kinds, including the spells) will now raise or lower faith depending on where it strikes, and what it hits.

Villagers will now sometimes get a boost in faith when chatting with someone with significantly higher faith than they have.

Villagers now gain 10 faith when they domesticate a wild doggo or take a mate.

Villagers now gain faith when they mate, and villagers nearby gain a very small amount.

Nearby villagers gain faith when they witness a monster killed.

Nearby villagers lose faith when they witness another villager killed.

Nearby villagers get a bonus to faith when they witness an elder die of natural causes. (Living a "full life")

Villagers now conceive Nephilim children if their combined total faith is within 90% of their maximum faith.

Lightning rods can increase faith when a lightning bolt hits them.

A mob resurrected from the Resurrect spell get maximum faith instantly upon resurrection.

Completely rewrote how max influence is calculated, each villager now provides a minimum and maximum amount, depending on the type of villager they are. Children offer less, while elders offer more, and Nephilims offer additional bonuses.

All domesticated animals other than Doggos now provide 5 max influence each.

Doggos now provide 20 max influence each.

Doofy Doggos now provide 50 max influence each.

The amount of total influence to the max influence bar each mob provides is now based on their faith. For example, if their faith is only 50% full, they will only provide 50% of their potential maximum influence. (Note: This only counts for mobs with faith stats, like villagers. Doggos for example, will always provide max faith as they have no faith stats.)

New perks added for minimum influence, influence per animal and influence per villager.

Flowers can now generate near concentrated areas of energy on the map, and where essence moves heavily through.

Adjusted faith decay rates for all villagers.

Standard and High Quality housing both now offer faith bonuses when upgraded.

Essence and Essence Collector Changes

Significantly increased the speed newly spawned "resting" essence becomes active.

Greatly improved essence colors and trails.

Essence Collectors can no longer be fueled with or store crylithium.

Essence Collectors now hold much more energy.

Recolored and tweaked the Essence Collector art.

Essence Collectors construction requirements have been increased, and now require crylithium for the first upgrade, and iron ingots for the second.

Flowers can now be dissolved or cleared for a small amount of essence.

Reliquary and The Dead

New Building: The Reliquary. You can store bound souls at the reliquary, binding the ghost to the general area, and maintaining their vessel.

New Resources: Empty and Filled Eerie Vessels. Empty Vessels are made by the Occultists in the Reliquary with 1 iron and 1 gold.

Occultists can now "capture souls", when a villager or doggo dies, they will go to their corpse and "capture" the soul, placing it in an Eerie Vessel and take the Vessel to the reliquary to store and maintain for future resurrections.

Added all of the perks, job data and speed reductions for capturing souls where required.

Ghost no longer wander to random buildings.

Ghost now always try to hover around their vessel, or body.

New Resource: Ghost Dust, can be freely sold to Catjeet Provisioners. Who knows what they want with it though.

Ghosts not bound to a body or a vessel will eventually leave the map forever, when they do a ton of essence is released and they'll drop some ghost dust.

Completely rebalanced when ghosts fade in and out of view.

Doggos and Doofy Doggos ghosts now fade in significantly more frequently.

Doggos and Doofy Doggos ghosts are much less likely to leave the world forever.

Bound ghosts are 10 times more likely to appear at night.

Increased durability of god dust by 5x, the same as the new ghost dust resource.

Mobs now decay 20 times slower.

Spell Changes

Banish spell now only confuses friendly mobs in the area if it actually banishes something.

Banish confusion is now triggered from around the mob that was teleported away, rather than where the spell was cast.

Dispel God Structures and Dispel Golem now can cause villagers to be confused upon seeing it cast.

Dispel God Structures no longer panics villagers when cast.

"Confusion" area of effect of Cold Aura increased.

Generate Essence now has 1/4th the confusion/panic range.

Generate Essence now costs twice as much to cast, but generates twice as much essence per cast.

Conjure Material spell can now panic or confuse villagers.

God Tower and God Wall spells now cause villagers to be confused or panic when cast around them.

Grab spell now positively influences faith when you grab resources, and negatively when you grab mobs.

Grab spell now no longer makes villagers panic when you grab resources (Note: Still will for grabbing mobs)

Grab spell's panic/confusion range doubled.

Harvest Spell can now cause villagers to panic if a resource is spawned right next to them.

Harvest Spell's panic and confusion is now based on the location the resource spawned, rather than where the spell was cast.

Holy Potatoes and Holy Wood spells can now cause panic and confusion to nearby villagers.

Illuminate spell cost doubled.

Illuminate spell now increases faith when cast and active, but only if cast at dusk or night.

Recall spell now causes confusion and influences faith based on the location the actual mobs and resources left/arrived than where the spell was cast.

Resurrect spell now only causes villagers to panic if the resurrection fails and creates a zombie. (Note: They will still be "confused" if the spell is successful.)

Dissolve spell now has a chance to panic villagers.

Blessing villagers no longer triggers Nephilim to be born. Now, blessing villagers guarantees that they will become pregnant the next time they coitus.

Greatly optimized Cold Aura's CPU usage.

Slightly optimized Flame Spell's CPU usage.

Slightly optimized the Healing Aura spell.

New Spell/Disaster added: Comet. A huge ice comet can now fall from the sky, causing catastrophic damage around it and digging a deep hole in the ground.

Tripled cost of God Wall spell.

Increased the cost, and cooldown, of the Holy Potatoes and Holy Wood spells

Increased the cost of the Harvest spell.

God Tower now has a 5 second cooldown.

God Tower now also has a new spell cooldown perks.

Harvest spell can now rarely generate trash when harvesting.

Temperature Influences

Adjusted several spell descriptions to mention their impact on region temps.

Meteor strikes can now slightly heat up the region for a short time.

Blood Moons now make the region excessively hot.

Full Moons now make the region slightly cooler.

Eclipses now make the region very cold.

Flame spell extremely slightly increases region temps.

Cold aura now slightly lowers region temps.

Storm spell now reduces the temperature when cast.

Loot box Changes

Poking a loot box "circle" will confuse villagers and slightly increase faith, regardless if anything is uncovered.

Moving a loot box will cause confusion at both locations, negative faith in the departing location and positive in the arrival location.

Loot boxes being opened now positively influence faith (even when they're trashy!)

Loot boxes idle in the village will sometimes confuse a villager.

Loot box "circles" (before the box is uncovered) will now confuse villagers sometimes, as well as provide a tiny amount of faith.

Uncovered loot boxes and keys now give a burst of faith, but also can cause villagers to panic or be confused in a wide area.

Increased distance loot boxes cause panic and confusion when opening.

Villagers now panic if a resource from a loot box right next to them, but also gains additional faith.

Chances of a loot box being uncovered on click changed from 1 in 4 to 1 in 6.

Slightly adjusted where resources spawn when a loot box is opened.

UI Improvements

You can now set the resource filters to "rate", an experimental data view that gives you a rough idea how much of a resource is being consumed or generated over a given time period.

The right hand resource bars can now be customized by opening the resource panel and selecting various types between food, water, dirty water, gold, faith and energy.

The right hand resource bars now display a fill bar rather than just numbers.

The right hand resource bar can now display 4 items, rather than 3.

Increased the intensity of the mouse cursor light.

Camp placement window now renders on the left side of the UI when the minimap is opened.

Sound and music controls now have 25 volume levels rather than 10.

Edge scrolling values in the settings menu now uses "O" instead of "[]" for the visual bar.

Main menu messages now have random colors.

"Mob rings" no longer appear when you mouse over dead mobs.

Added a resource arrow under the mouse when you grab resources.

The UI will no longer claim you can refine a resource at a building that can't carry it or its materials, even though the worker is allowed to refine that material.

Fixed several UI issues related to the new Essence Altars and Reliquary.

Areas where range is generated, but can't be used because it doesn't reach back to the main body of the village, now show up in red when viewing the range map.

You can now change your worker's job colors to anything you want by clicking on the new color picker icon on the left hand workforce or resource management panel.

Adjusted (hopefully) all blessed villager descriptions throughout the GUI.

Birth console banner now displays what mob type was born.

Easter egg logo is now 20 times more likely to appear.

Updated silk's description to mention its use in bows.

Improved the tooltip render boundaries math. (Note: There is an existing/known bug in high-res displays that may cause some overlap issues)

Tweaked the Hide Topography view's red grid slightly.

You can now view the corrupted tiles on the data map tab, including tiles under rocks, trees, etc.

Villagers who are repairing structures will stop automatically if the building becomes fully repaired before they finish their work.

Reworked the total gold, water, and dirty water resource counters (as well as the new faith counter) to all also show resource maximums on hover over, as well as fill bar.

Updated copyright date on main menu.

Completely overhauled the entire font rendering system to greatly reduce texture bleeding at some interface scale settings, and added ultra high resolution fonts for users who use 2x scaling or higher. This should mostly be apparent with 4k and similar displays.

Added kills counter stats to mobs and objects. (Note: Known bug exists where sometimes if a mob is killed on top of a building, that building gets a "kill")

The Perk list now extends to the top and bottom of the screen.

You can now use the scroll wheel on the perk list.

Added x.com social button to the main menu.

You can now draw road selections overtop harvest resource selections.

"Needs" thought bubbles added, rather than seeing occasional floating icons when a villager has a dire need (starving, homeless, sleepy) there is now a thought bubble that follows around the villager.

Added new particle effects to highlighted or selected buttons.

Re-centered console panel.

Changed the missing icon icon to a better icon that you should never see unless I missed an icon and need to load a missing icon icon.

Miscellaneous Changes

Clouds! A completely new clouds system has been written from scratch.

New Building: Crylithium Firepits. Crylithium Firepits cannot be crossed by ghosts (Like Crylithium Walls), and provide more range than their regular Firepit counterparts.

Rations now require cooked meat rather than raw.

Rations food value increased from 100 to 120.

Initial spawn in villagers now spawn in pre-equipped with one ration and one water bottle.

Initial spawn in now spawns in cooked meat rather than raw.

Improved how range and corruption resistance is generated by buildings, offering more consistent results. (And in many cases, increasing range)

Wind and temp variations are now calculated instantly on load of a new game.

Changed Terminate Animal Pregnancy to Tending Animals in preparation for new tending mechanics in a future update.

"Wiser Elders" perk now also influences faith sharing.

Mobs now make cracking/squishy sounds when they decay.

Mobs now "pop" when poked a bit too many times, are dissolved with the dissolve spell or their soul is captured by an occultist.

Increased the villager initial spawn in to up to 20.

Nomads are much, much more likely to appear between days 1 and 3 to help avoid "bad RNG luck" early game.

Nomads can no longer spawn during the morning of day 1 to prevent new players from being overwhelmed with new information. (Note: They should almost-always arrive Midday day 1 now)

Replaced the particle effect that would generate above a resource about to be picked up, to an arrow that points down. The arrow gets increasing brighter green the closer the mob gets to the resource.

Significantly lowered the volume of rain in the game.

Villagers now are much less likely to work when their condition is compromised (Low hunger, thirst, overheating, etc). They also now factor in their hit points, poison and many other conditions and are less likely to work the more injured they are.

Recompiled executable to hopefully avoid some memory allocation issues on certain machines.

Increased animal slaughter speed.

Reduced screenshake when smaller buildings are destroyed (Mostly for walls)

The energy maintenance requirement for most golems is now 5 times higher. (sorry)

The energy maintenance requirement for Cube-E golems has been doubled.

Courier golems now have a small maintenance requirement.

All golems now die twice as fast when the comboulator runs out of energy to maintain them.

Doubled the amount Catjeet Provisioners restock daily.

Made Wilhelm scream slightly over twice as likely to happen.

You can now increase or decrease the brush size in both the play state and map editor by holding the axis lock key (Default: Left Shift)

Wilhelm Scream is now more common when throwing male villagers into Cullis Gates.

Throwing doggos (and especially Doofy Doggos) into a Cullis Gate is a REALLY bad idea.

Adjusted nearly all of the panic and confusion chances in the villager's AI.

Lightning and Meteor's panic/confusion range has been adjusted to more realistic values.

Tons of new animations added for villagers digging, picking up and dropping resources, and many old ones tweaked slightly.

Skirmish mode now starts with 20 +- 2 villages.

Slightly increased how much trash is generated when builders harvest rather than the dedicated harvester jobs.

The initial spawn in villagers now start with max hunger and thirst bars.

Initial resource spawn in can also spawn in food and water now.

Increased the initial spawn in resources from up to 32, to up to 64.

There is now a 1 in 50 chance your entire initial spawn in of villagers will be catjeet.

There is now a 1 in 200 chance your initial spawn in of villagers will also include doggos.

Doggo houses are now upgradable, and have new art.

Increased the amount of storage of all villager housing.

Changed "Ellen Page" to "Elliot Page" in the villager's name list (Thanks to ArcticFox011 for catching it)

Added tons of new speech bubbles to the game.

Changed death subtitle "Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you." to "Sometimes you eat the rous and sometimes the rous eats you."

Tons of new death messages added.

Farmers can now terminate animal pregnancies when the village is completely out of proper housing for them.

Towers and projectiles now rotate smoothly.

Nomads can no longer spawn on day 1, to avoid overwhelming new players with too much information.

Doggos are now more rare.

Very slightly optimized the animal spawn rate code.

Digging, clearing and removing road work now picks more randomized standing coordinates to work at.

The AI now automatically resets itself when you load an old save.

Updated the cut stone resource artwork so it looks more distinct from iron ingots.

Added pale Blue trees, stumps and dead trees, white snow, teal grass and mushrooms to the game for future biome plans. They can currently be accessed in the map editor.

Improved the map selection overlays in the world map.

Halved the chance villagers and animals can be turned into a zombie after dying with blight.

Cluckers can now do a rooster call at dawn.

Medkits "+" symbol is now magenta-purple to avoid lawyers with too much time on their hands going after innocent developers for war crimes, or something.

Reduced doggo bark frequency.

Added a diminishing returns to all idle sound effects. The more of that type of mob in the area, the less each of them will make idle sound effects.

Reduced the volume of the doggo barks.

Bug Fixes