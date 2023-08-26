 Skip to content

Wolf Souls update for 26 August 2023

New levels

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finaly you can continue in your story through new enemies acros three new levels. Enjoy the forest, find hidden weapons a kill hords of enemies.

LordDrw

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2421561 Depot 2421561
  • Loading history…
