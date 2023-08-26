 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 26 August 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.4g

Patch notes for v0.5.4g · Build 12040178

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed dumping on tiles that contain transports that was in some cases not working.
  • Fixed rendering of arc furnaces.

Changed files in this update

Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2004740 Depot 2004740
  • Loading history…
