Version 0.027 Update

Version 0.027b
- Fixed Resolution Dropdown values.
- Fixed Start Cameras adjusting wrong (finally).
- Fixed Nitro Idle and Staging speeds.
Version 0.027a
- Fixed windowed Mode.
- Fixed Fullscreen Mode.
Version 0.027
- Fixed right lane spawning bug.
- Profile Tab unlocked.
- Added ability to change chute color & design.
- Added ability to change helmet & driver suit color.
- Added header flames to both nitro combos and all cars.
- Updated pit scene.
- Updated Ohio raceway objects.
- Working big screen at Ohio Raceway.
- Fixed starting line cameras resolution (I hope).
- Working scoreboards on all tracks.
- Offline events tab unlocked.
- 24 hour time settings.
- Class rules info added.
- Ability to change engine combo from pits.
- Adjusted Ohio Raceway lighting.
- Adjusted nitro burnouts.
