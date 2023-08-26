 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Version 0.027 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.027b

  • Fixed Resolution Dropdown values.
  • Fixed Start Cameras adjusting wrong (finally).
  • Fixed Nitro Idle and Staging speeds.

Version 0.027a

  • Fixed windowed Mode.
  • Fixed Fullscreen Mode.

Version 0.027

  • Fixed right lane spawning bug.
  • Profile Tab unlocked.
  • Added ability to change chute color & design.
  • Added ability to change helmet & driver suit color.
  • Added header flames to both nitro combos and all cars.
  • Updated pit scene.
  • Updated Ohio raceway objects.
  • Working big screen at Ohio Raceway.
  • Fixed starting line cameras resolution (I hope).
  • Working scoreboards on all tracks.
  • Offline events tab unlocked.
  • 24 hour time settings.
  • Class rules info added.
  • Ability to change engine combo from pits.
  • Adjusted Ohio Raceway lighting.
  • Adjusted nitro burnouts.

