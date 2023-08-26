Fishing Update 1.7.1

Hey there, adventurers! It's finally time!
We're excited to announce this long awaited feature and we think you're going to love it!
In this update we've added a ton of fishing spots around the world, with a bunch of fish to be found and 5 secret ones to discover. Grab a fishing rod and cast a line! Once you've landed your first couple fish you can take them to our new "defisherator" stations to process them into resources. Or... if you've got other things to do, pay the new fishmonger in Moonberry Farms to process up to 100 fish at a time and mail you the rewards!
Stop in to Bonnie's shop or craft yourself a makeshift fishing rod with your carpentry skill to get started!
We can't wait to see who tops the fishing leaderboards in the official servers!
Patch notes:
New:
- Fishing leader boards throughout each zone
- Fishing spots through the world
- Fishing rods - purchasable, craftable, and secret
- Fishing bait
- Fishing backpacks
- Fishing outfits available at Bonnie’s Bait
- Fishmonger in Moonberry
- Finnegan’s Fabled Fishery in Moonberry
- Bonnie’s Bait is now officially open in Hope Harbor with new dialog
- Fishing tab in collections for what fish you have discovered
- Bait loot in dirt piles
- Fishing tutorial card
- Craftable bags in tailoring
- Abbi in Ramshackle has a new recipe she sells
- Lore books in the Sleepy Haven Library and Archer’s Tomb
- Craftable alchemy potion
- Fishing titles
Improved:
- Recalling your companion no longer issues a second command when releasing the mouse button
- Scythes are now listed under Mystic class
- Refactored popup windows for better performance
- Quivers no longer affect slingshot ammo
- Various staves have been adjusted to be in the sky domain
- Emara’s Quiver got an upgrade and recolor
- Archer’s quiver in Azura is now the “Azurian Quiver” and got an upgrade
- Marksman Bow changed to “Ewan’s Bow” and recolored
- Abbi in Ramshackle now looks like the kid she actually is
- Adrenum Powder is now Adrenum Paste and has different ingredients
- Essence of Golem is now Essence of Guardian and different ingredients
Fixed:
- Looking through the roof in the Sleepy Haven Tavern no longer lets you see the bed
- Astral wolves no longer spawn more than there should be
- Arrow no longer disappears while you are talking to him - his next adventure waits until you’ve left
- Painter’s Panic quest no longer asks you to clear out the zone, rather kill a specific amount of wolves instead
- Various typos
- Alt+Tab to switch windows no longer stops the music when returning to the game
