Fishing Update 1.7.1

Hey there, adventurers! It's finally time!

We're excited to announce this long awaited feature and we think you're going to love it!

In this update we've added a ton of fishing spots around the world, with a bunch of fish to be found and 5 secret ones to discover. Grab a fishing rod and cast a line! Once you've landed your first couple fish you can take them to our new "defisherator" stations to process them into resources. Or... if you've got other things to do, pay the new fishmonger in Moonberry Farms to process up to 100 fish at a time and mail you the rewards!

Stop in to Bonnie's shop or craft yourself a makeshift fishing rod with your carpentry skill to get started!

We can't wait to see who tops the fishing leaderboards in the official servers!

Patch notes:

New:

Fishing leader boards throughout each zone

Fishing spots through the world

Fishing rods - purchasable, craftable, and secret

Fishing bait

Fishing backpacks

Fishing outfits available at Bonnie’s Bait

Fishmonger in Moonberry

Finnegan’s Fabled Fishery in Moonberry

Bonnie’s Bait is now officially open in Hope Harbor with new dialog

Fishing tab in collections for what fish you have discovered

Bait loot in dirt piles

Fishing tutorial card

Craftable bags in tailoring

Abbi in Ramshackle has a new recipe she sells

Lore books in the Sleepy Haven Library and Archer’s Tomb

Craftable alchemy potion

Fishing titles

Improved:

Recalling your companion no longer issues a second command when releasing the mouse button

Scythes are now listed under Mystic class

Refactored popup windows for better performance

Quivers no longer affect slingshot ammo

Various staves have been adjusted to be in the sky domain

Emara’s Quiver got an upgrade and recolor

Archer’s quiver in Azura is now the “Azurian Quiver” and got an upgrade

Marksman Bow changed to “Ewan’s Bow” and recolored

Abbi in Ramshackle now looks like the kid she actually is

Adrenum Powder is now Adrenum Paste and has different ingredients

Essence of Golem is now Essence of Guardian and different ingredients

Fixed: