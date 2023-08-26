Hellsplit: Arena Mods Update 1.2 released

Hello, Friends!

We are happy to announce and bring you some joy with our news - the Update 1.2 is released and it means that the MODs are here and are already available for public! Now you can easily download and try the cool stuff that has been done by us and alpha-testers.

We want to express our huge gratitude to everyone who patiently waited for the official release - this is our entire community with all its members, and to those who took active participation in its preparation on all stages - these are our modders and beta-testers. We have seen a huge amount of people who supported us and our project and we are glad to have such a kind group of like-minded friends! ❤️

Mod support is added

New map Mod Shop is added - this location is an in-game mod manager

New map Garage is added - here you can try out the cars

It is now possible to sell the objects in the altar as you progress through the campaign

Cosmetic changes of the interface and other minor improvements

So, as mentioned above - modding support is already implemented in the game and we would like to remind you what are the ways of mods activation:

✅ Choose, download and install the mods via Mod Manager which is built right into the game!

✅ Manually install the mods from https://www.nexusmods.com/hellsplitarena

❗ Attention: Steam Workshop support is not implemented yet ❗

We have written a more detailed instruction on mods installation in case you have questions ⬇️

https://deeptypegames.notion.site/How-to-install-mods-5bcf1356b38f457384f7be1ecdb21b9b?pvs=4

Besides, you will be able not only to download mods but create them yourself! Our instrument Hellsplit: Workbench will be publicly available within a few days and we will additionally inform you about it! Join our Discord to be up-to-date with our latest news!

We are very thankful and happy to have you by our side and wish you a lot of fun while playing Hellsplit: Arena and trying the mods! You can always get in contact with us if you have questions! Good luck and see you, warriors ⚔️