- Inventory visuals
- Beastkill counter not overlapping with wave display
- Trippletower armor pierce sync now
- Secure ending now not triggering on clients anymore
Arrival of Beasts update for 26 August 2023
HOTFIX: EA-D034
Patchnotes via Steam Community
