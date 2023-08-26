 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 26 August 2023

HOTFIX: EA-D034

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed:

  • Inventory visuals
  • Beastkill counter not overlapping with wave display
  • Trippletower armor pierce sync now
  • Secure ending now not triggering on clients anymore

