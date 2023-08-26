8/26 Update Notice! V.0.1.0

8/26 Update Notice
We've identified gameplay-related errors and have made the necessary corrections. For enhanced player convenience, we've added an add-on bestiary and a spell change notification popup.
■ Patch Application Method: Exit Steam and re-login.
■ Update Version: v 0.1.0
■ Patch Notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where some sfx ignored the volume settings in the options menu.
- Fixes the indication of danger where the boss appears.
- Fixed the phenomenon that only coins disappeared when right-clicking on an unselected soul code.
- Fixed an issue where save data was overwritten by the prologue version.
- Add-on Bestiary Added
- Miyaong Bestiary Update: Speaking to the lobby NPC Miyaong will now show add-on bestiary.
- Improvements
- Spell Change Notification Popup Added: Now, when selecting a spell add-on, a spell change notification popup will appear.
- Pause the player and nearby enemies when the last boss of each stage appears.
- The sound balance has been modified.
- Gacha Machine Opparts Health Increase: Now, when obtaining the Gacha Machine Opparts, the dropped random Opparts will have increased health and will not be easily destroyed.
Thank you.
