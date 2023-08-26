 Skip to content

X Invader update for 26 August 2023

8/26 Update Notice! V.0.1.0

8/26 Update Notice

We've identified gameplay-related errors and have made the necessary corrections. For enhanced player convenience, we've added an add-on bestiary and a spell change notification popup.

■ Patch Application Method: Exit Steam and re-login.

■ Update Version: v 0.1.0

■ Patch Notes:

  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where some sfx ignored the volume settings in the options menu.
  • Fixes the indication of danger where the boss appears.
  • Fixed the phenomenon that only coins disappeared when right-clicking on an unselected soul code.
  • Fixed an issue where save data was overwritten by the prologue version.
  1. Add-on Bestiary Added
  • Miyaong Bestiary Update: Speaking to the lobby NPC Miyaong will now show add-on bestiary.
  1. Improvements
  • Spell Change Notification Popup Added: Now, when selecting a spell add-on, a spell change notification popup will appear.
  • Pause the player and nearby enemies when the last boss of each stage appears.
  • The sound balance has been modified.
  • Gacha Machine Opparts Health Increase: Now, when obtaining the Gacha Machine Opparts, the dropped random Opparts will have increased health and will not be easily destroyed.

Thank you.

