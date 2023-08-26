-- Fixed some instances where the game would softlock, not being able to select a card.
-- Fixed a few localization texts.
-- Minor UI improvements.
Hadean Tactics update for 26 August 2023
Patch 1.0.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
