Hadean Tactics update for 26 August 2023

Patch 1.0.07

26 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed some instances where the game would softlock, not being able to select a card.
-- Fixed a few localization texts.
-- Minor UI improvements.

