 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Witchcraft Survivors update for 26 August 2023

v.0.8.0 beta update: New hero, achievements and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12039785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Hero

The character from the title picture is now implemented! You can unlock him by getting 70 achievements.
He combines the attacks from the previous heroes, instead of having to focus on one element he can use all of them!

New Achievements
I designed a total of 96 achievements now. Steam limits me to a maximum to 100 achievements until i reach an unknown sales quota. When steam allows me to design more achievements i plan to implement many more!

Enemy art work adjustments
I made some enemy artwork more consistent with the rest.

Enemy spawning
Enemy spawnrate (normal enemys, not special enemies) will slow down if you barely kill any of them to prevent a huge pileup outside of the screen. To counterbalance that, if you move too far away from enemies they will teleport nearer to you (outside of the screen).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2443371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link