v.0.8.0 beta update: New hero, achievements and more!

New Hero

The character from the title picture is now implemented! You can unlock him by getting 70 achievements.

He combines the attacks from the previous heroes, instead of having to focus on one element he can use all of them!

New Achievements

I designed a total of 96 achievements now. Steam limits me to a maximum to 100 achievements until i reach an unknown sales quota. When steam allows me to design more achievements i plan to implement many more!

Enemy art work adjustments

I made some enemy artwork more consistent with the rest.

Enemy spawning

Enemy spawnrate (normal enemys, not special enemies) will slow down if you barely kill any of them to prevent a huge pileup outside of the screen. To counterbalance that, if you move too far away from enemies they will teleport nearer to you (outside of the screen).