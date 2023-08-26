 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

chemical update for 26 August 2023

Version 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12039778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New elemental drone AI (will be expanded in further versions)
  • New enemy type (Zombie)
  • Footstep sounds
  • various improvements in environment design
  • New Rooms

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2263521 Depot 2263521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link