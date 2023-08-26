 Skip to content

Overdungeon update for 26 August 2023

Update v1.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for revisiting us today!
The major update today brings you a new character and a new card pack!

"Overdungeon" is the game we released as Pocketpair.
And "Craftopia" is the open-world survival craft game that we released after.
"Craftopian" from Craftopia is now available as a new character in Overdungeon!

A brand new system called "Craft" is the biggest characteristics of Craftopian.
You can craft cards and relics with bunch of resources you gather with "Rotating Saws";
"Progressing Era" will allow you to craft relics of even higher rarity too!

With a new card pack "Zoodystopia", you can summon animals, transform animals, and launch rockets!
Utilizing those new cards to build up your own ideal society in Overdungeon!

New Content

★ Added a new character "Craftopian"
★ Added a new character's card pack "Visit of Craftopian"
★ Added a new character's brand system "Craft"
★ Added a new title for a character
★ Added a new card pack "Zoodystopia"

Improvements and Adjustments

★ Damage inflicted by each "Rocket" is now affected greatly by INT
★ Status effect "Confusion" now only affects Attack cards
★ "Conveyor Belts" became slightly smaller
★ Added checkboxes that allow you to randomly select card packs

Bugfix

★ Fixed the bug that the skill "Repel" of higher level would cause an infinite loop to make it impossible to progress.
★ Fixed the bug that skin tones of "Sugar" were rendered darker under some conditions

See you next time!
Over!

