Update v1.3.0

Thank you for revisiting us today!

The major update today brings you a new character and a new card pack!

"Overdungeon" is the game we released as Pocketpair.

And "Craftopia" is the open-world survival craft game that we released after.

"Craftopian" from Craftopia is now available as a new character in Overdungeon!

A brand new system called "Craft" is the biggest characteristics of Craftopian.

You can craft cards and relics with bunch of resources you gather with "Rotating Saws";

"Progressing Era" will allow you to craft relics of even higher rarity too!

With a new card pack "Zoodystopia", you can summon animals, transform animals, and launch rockets!

Utilizing those new cards to build up your own ideal society in Overdungeon!

New Content

★ Added a new character "Craftopian"

★ Added a new character's card pack "Visit of Craftopian"

★ Added a new character's brand system "Craft"

★ Added a new title for a character

★ Added a new card pack "Zoodystopia"

Improvements and Adjustments

★ Damage inflicted by each "Rocket" is now affected greatly by INT

★ Status effect "Confusion" now only affects Attack cards

★ "Conveyor Belts" became slightly smaller

★ Added checkboxes that allow you to randomly select card packs

Bugfix

★ Fixed the bug that the skill "Repel" of higher level would cause an infinite loop to make it impossible to progress.

★ Fixed the bug that skin tones of "Sugar" were rendered darker under some conditions

See you next time!

Over!