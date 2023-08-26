Update v1.3.0

Thank you for revisiting us today!
The major update today brings you a new character and a new card pack!
"Overdungeon" is the game we released as Pocketpair.
And "Craftopia" is the open-world survival craft game that we released after.
"Craftopian" from Craftopia is now available as a new character in Overdungeon!
A brand new system called "Craft" is the biggest characteristics of Craftopian.
You can craft cards and relics with bunch of resources you gather with "Rotating Saws";
"Progressing Era" will allow you to craft relics of even higher rarity too!
With a new card pack "Zoodystopia", you can summon animals, transform animals, and launch rockets!
Utilizing those new cards to build up your own ideal society in Overdungeon!
New Content
★ Added a new character "Craftopian"
★ Added a new character's card pack "Visit of Craftopian"
★ Added a new character's brand system "Craft"
★ Added a new title for a character
★ Added a new card pack "Zoodystopia"
Improvements and Adjustments
★ Damage inflicted by each "Rocket" is now affected greatly by INT
★ Status effect "Confusion" now only affects Attack cards
★ "Conveyor Belts" became slightly smaller
★ Added checkboxes that allow you to randomly select card packs
Bugfix
★ Fixed the bug that the skill "Repel" of higher level would cause an infinite loop to make it impossible to progress.
★ Fixed the bug that skin tones of "Sugar" were rendered darker under some conditions
