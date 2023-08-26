Voidside 1.2.0 : Remix is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12039729 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 20:33:20 UTC by Wendy

Voidside: Remix is out now!! This update includes new maps. upgrades, a keybinds system and more! Full patch notes below:

Added 3 new maps:

Infection

Surfaced

Ruined Citadel

Added 2 new upgrades:

Speed modifier

Extra Jumps

Added new achievement: Mix it Up

Reworked Shotgun and Pistol models

Added a full keybinds system, which can be found in the 'Gameplay' tab of settings.

Fixed various bugs

If you don't already have the update, just restart steam to receive it!

I hope you have fun ;D

Spacepiano