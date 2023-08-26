 Skip to content

Voidside update for 26 August 2023

Voidside 1.2.0 : Remix is out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Voidside: Remix is out now!! This update includes new maps. upgrades, a keybinds system and more! Full patch notes below:

  • Added 3 new maps:
  • Infection
  • Surfaced
  • Ruined Citadel
  • Added 2 new upgrades:
  • Speed modifier
  • Extra Jumps
  • Added new achievement: Mix it Up
  • Reworked Shotgun and Pistol models
  • Added a full keybinds system, which can be found in the 'Gameplay' tab of settings.
  • Fixed various bugs

If you don't already have the update, just restart steam to receive it!

I hope you have fun ;D
Spacepiano

