Voidside 1.2.0 : Remix is out now!

Voidside: Remix is out now!! This update includes new maps. upgrades, a keybinds system and more! Full patch notes below:
- Added 3 new maps:
- Infection
- Surfaced
- Ruined Citadel
- Added 2 new upgrades:
- Speed modifier
- Extra Jumps
- Added new achievement: Mix it Up
- Reworked Shotgun and Pistol models
- Added a full keybinds system, which can be found in the 'Gameplay' tab of settings.
- Fixed various bugs
If you don't already have the update, just restart steam to receive it!
I hope you have fun ;D
Spacepiano
Changed files in this update