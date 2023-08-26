 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Update Notes for 2023/08/26/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add boss intro text.
  • Add mission complete summary and transitions.
  • Initial title screen load will display 'loading' text more responsively.
  • Add dimming for pause menu.
  • Add psuedo random logic for blood orb spawn event.
  • Increase hacking duration for server towers on desert mission #2.
  • Bug Fix: Minor update to weapon loadout text (remove burning damage comment)
  • Bug Fix: Add damaged animation to oildusa death.

