- Add boss intro text.
- Add mission complete summary and transitions.
- Initial title screen load will display 'loading' text more responsively.
- Add dimming for pause menu.
- Add psuedo random logic for blood orb spawn event.
- Increase hacking duration for server towers on desert mission #2.
- Bug Fix: Minor update to weapon loadout text (remove burning damage comment)
- Bug Fix: Add damaged animation to oildusa death.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 26 August 2023
Update Notes for 2023/08/26/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1646162
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1646163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update