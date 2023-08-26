One more patch :)

Our closed beta for our new game is still running, and if there are still some of you interested in giving it a try / playing with us, feel free to join our discord server and ask for a key, I will be happy to show you what we've been working on these past 2 years!

ADDED

Convoys spawn events on Europe 39 and Europe 41. Canada and the USA will be spawning convoys regularly in the Atlantic to help out the UK. This makes for some realistic war help and starts the atlantic war...

Possibility to press 'escape' when starting/loading a scenario to pass the start screen.

BMW R12 recon unit for Germany.

Willys MB Jeep recon unit for the USA and GB (Desert variant).

CHANGED

Any ground unit can now attack an enemy unit that is in a landing craft IF the enemy is on a harbour tile.

Embarking/disembarking from a transport plane, a ship, or a train will reset the unit's entrenchment level to 0.

Error text shown when trying to join a faction that already exists but you are not Neutral.

If two units damaging each other are on the same tile (typically, plane + ground unit) the damage visuals will be split evenly on the sides instead of both in the middle resulting in some glitchy text.

Stronger penalty for units proceeding to land to make a more significant different with marines which have no penalty at all.

Pressing 'escape' when chat is open will no longer close all of the UI but simply close the chat panel.

Text when a player sends you funds.

Added a delay to retaliation fire sound effect (0.5s).

Removed some Allied ships from the Sicily scenario as they didn't have that many historically.

Made custom manpower cost inputfield in unit editor bigger (could only fit 3 numbers before...).

Added an extra Istanbul city tile on the other side of the coast on Europe scenarios.

Added Mount Olympus mountain in Greece that was missing on Europe scenarios.

Stalingrad factory positioning.

FIXED