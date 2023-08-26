Small Update 2023.08.26 Now Live

A small update for RAIDBORN is now available. It adds a perma-death mechanic, various difficulty options and more ways to customize your game. The ability to skip tutorial (and tutorial popups) is another addition that will make replaying the game easier and more fun. In response to your feedback, I have also added Steam cloud saves.

Please also check out this announcement regarding the next major content update.

Highlights:

Implemented perma death mechanic

Added new game customization menu

Added option to customize perma death

Added option to customize combat

Added option to customize loot amount

Added option to skip tutorial

Added new difficulty options

Removed old difficulty sliders

Implemented Steam cloud saves

Corpse loot now includes dropped equipment

Eating animation to citizen NPCs

Improvements:

Implemented tooltips (currently only for new game menu)

Notifications now also show item icons

Added confirmation for upgrade kits

Added confirmation for unlocking skills

Added confirmation for resetting settings

Completing dungeons now reduces the time for new dungeons to spawn

Slightly increased maximum number of dungeons on the map

Slightly increased spawn chance of Fred

Changed item required level display to make it more obvious

Adjusted color gradation of enemy and dungeon levels

Balancing:

Slightly decreased level requirement for artifacts

Decreased rage mode damage boost

Slightly decreased amount of loot in higher level dungeons

Rebalanced armor and shield protection values

Clamped protection to a maximum of 95%

Decreased spawn chance of rarer items

Increased price of upgrade kits

Increased price of tools

Increased price of ingots

Increased price of crafting recipes accordingly

Balanced required item count for certain fetch quests

Decreased count of quest reward items

Decreased coin pouch spawn chance

Fixes: