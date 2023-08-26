Small Update 2023.08.26 Now Live

A small update for RAIDBORN is now available. It adds a perma-death mechanic, various difficulty options and more ways to customize your game. The ability to skip tutorial (and tutorial popups) is another addition that will make replaying the game easier and more fun. In response to your feedback, I have also added Steam cloud saves.
Please also check out this announcement regarding the next major content update.
Highlights:
- Implemented perma death mechanic
- Added new game customization menu
- Added option to customize perma death
- Added option to customize combat
- Added option to customize loot amount
- Added option to skip tutorial
- Added new difficulty options
- Removed old difficulty sliders
- Implemented Steam cloud saves
- Corpse loot now includes dropped equipment
- Eating animation to citizen NPCs
Improvements:
- Implemented tooltips (currently only for new game menu)
- Notifications now also show item icons
- Added confirmation for upgrade kits
- Added confirmation for unlocking skills
- Added confirmation for resetting settings
- Completing dungeons now reduces the time for new dungeons to spawn
- Slightly increased maximum number of dungeons on the map
- Slightly increased spawn chance of Fred
- Changed item required level display to make it more obvious
- Adjusted color gradation of enemy and dungeon levels
Balancing:
- Slightly decreased level requirement for artifacts
- Decreased rage mode damage boost
- Slightly decreased amount of loot in higher level dungeons
- Rebalanced armor and shield protection values
- Clamped protection to a maximum of 95%
- Decreased spawn chance of rarer items
- Increased price of upgrade kits
- Increased price of tools
- Increased price of ingots
- Increased price of crafting recipes accordingly
- Balanced required item count for certain fetch quests
- Decreased count of quest reward items
- Decreased coin pouch spawn chance
Fixes:
- Fixed incorrect calculation of XP boosts
- Fixed exception when no item was available for Goblins to steal
- Fixed noise damping effect not resetting
- Fixed issue with detection of nearby enemies of chests in the city
- Fixed issue that could cause dungeon room repetition
- Fixed locked dungeon door that could not be opened
- Fixed obscured notifications in main menu
- Fixed misleading combat challenge description
- Fixed misleading armor skill description
Changed files in this update