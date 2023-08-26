 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.022

Share · View all patches · Build 12039663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New title screen with the new capsule art
  • Performance Improvement: Enemy graphics were changed on every step, now they are only updated when the direction changes
  • Luck progression system: Until now the spawn of chests had a fixed percentage. With the new system each time a chest doesn't spawn by a killed enemy, the chance slightly increases for the next one. The same system is now also implemented for the chance of looting equipment (armor and weapon). This should now avoid long periods of no chest/equipment loot
  • Small Improvements for the gamepad control in the inventory and crafting window
  • Resources from scrapping increased
  • Bugfix: Game didn't pause when controls window was opened
  • Bugfix: Stamina regeneration bonus of armor was not shown correctly in the stats
  • Bugfix: Time achievements in fearsome forest fixed

Changed files in this update

