Parasocial | パラソーシャル update for 26 August 2023

Update 1.02

Update 1.02

26 August 2023

Added German
Updated Vietnamese
Fixed Day 4 elevator button bug
Fixed Day 4 Ai stuck bug

ドイツ語を追加
ベトナム語を更新
4日目のエレベーターボタンのバグを修正
4日目のAiが動かないバグを修正

Changed files in this update

