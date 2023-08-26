 Skip to content

The Rewind Factory update for 26 August 2023

The Rewind Factory Hotfix V1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added a start-up cinematic.
  • You can now view the endless leaderboard from the menu.
  • The leaderboard Time Practice now correctly loads in the menu.
  • Fixed the lift LOD settings in Chamber END to prevent it from popping in and out.
  • Fixed a bug that caused issues with "typing" in a terminal when playing on controller.
  • The player can temporarily no longer go outside of the test chamber in Chamber 7, due to a bug with collision.
  • Slightly lowered how strong the dash ability is.
  • Tweaked some movement values to make it harder to get insane amounts of speed.
  • Added a death barrier underneath the custom level editor map
  • Renamed the leaderboards for Chamber Tutorial and Chamber Practice on Steam as they were switched.

