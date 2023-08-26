The Rewind Factory Hotfix V1.0.1

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Patchnotes
- Added a start-up cinematic.
- You can now view the endless leaderboard from the menu.
- The leaderboard Time Practice now correctly loads in the menu.
- Fixed the lift LOD settings in Chamber END to prevent it from popping in and out.
- Fixed a bug that caused issues with "typing" in a terminal when playing on controller.
- The player can temporarily no longer go outside of the test chamber in Chamber 7, due to a bug with collision.
- Slightly lowered how strong the dash ability is.
- Tweaked some movement values to make it harder to get insane amounts of speed.
- Added a death barrier underneath the custom level editor map
- Renamed the leaderboards for Chamber Tutorial and Chamber Practice on Steam as they were switched.
