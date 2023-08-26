Update, Version 20230826

English

############Content################

[Marinas Town Hall]Added a new NPC that gives randomly procedurally generated quests.

[Marinas Town Hall]Added randomly generated material collect quests.

[Marinas Town Hall]Added a vendor machine.

[Butterfly]You can now use the Butterfly Wings to teleport out of the Wonderland Travel Agency.

[Butterfly]You can now use the Butterfly Wings to teleport to the conductor when you are in the Wonderland Travel Agency. (It requires you to have talked to him once.)

[Butterfly]You can now use the Butterfly Wings to teleport out of the Marinas Station. (It requires you to have entered Marinas from the Station once.)

[Butterfly]You can now use the Butterfly Wings to teleport to the conductor when you are in the Marinas Station.

############System#################

Added a function to export a list of map area coordinates to a text file. (MapAreaData::quickWriteDataArray(list))

简体中文

############Content################

【玛丽娜斯政厅】加入了一个提供随机任务的NPC。

【玛丽娜斯政厅】加入了随机生成的收集原料的任务。

【玛丽娜斯政厅】加入了一个自动贩卖机。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以使用蝴蝶之翼从奇幻之地旅行社传送出来。

【蝴蝶之翼】在奇幻之地旅行社中的时候，你现在可以使用蝴蝶之翼传送到列车长附近。（需要你和他说过一次话。）

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以使用蝴蝶之翼从玛丽娜斯车站传送出来。（需要你从玛丽娜斯车站走到玛丽娜斯一次。）

【蝴蝶之翼】在玛丽娜斯车站中的时候，你现在可以使用蝴蝶之翼传送到列车长附近。

############System#################

加入了将一组地图坐标数据输出到文本文件的功能。 (MapAreaData::quickWriteDataArray(list))

