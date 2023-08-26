Noise-o-matic v0.2.1.2 released!

There's a new Noise-o-matic version ready for download!
Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.
Today's update improves the previously added auto-PTT feature, cleans up the UI and fixes many bugs as well as adds more diagnostics information in the log file.
- tidied up channels
(text to speech and voice cloner now send audio to default channel)
- autokeys:
now they are not triggered when "send to microphone" is off
added two new context modes:
- when a specific application is running-
- when a specific application is in foreground
- many bug fixes
Changed files in this update