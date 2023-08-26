Noise-o-matic v0.2.1.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12039626 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

There's a new Noise-o-matic version ready for download!

Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.

Today's update improves the previously added auto-PTT feature, cleans up the UI and fixes many bugs as well as adds more diagnostics information in the log file.

tidied up channels

(text to speech and voice cloner now send audio to default channel)

now they are not triggered when "send to microphone" is off

added two new context modes:

when a specific application is running-

when a specific application is in foreground