Noise-o-matic update for 26 August 2023

Noise-o-matic v0.2.1.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12039626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new Noise-o-matic version ready for download!

Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.

Today's update improves the previously added auto-PTT feature, cleans up the UI and fixes many bugs as well as adds more diagnostics information in the log file.

  • tidied up channels
    (text to speech and voice cloner now send audio to default channel)
  • autokeys:
    now they are not triggered when "send to microphone" is off
    added two new context modes:
  • when a specific application is running-
  • when a specific application is in foreground
  • many bug fixes

