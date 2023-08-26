0.12.8a - The little Witch

Hello Everyone,

It's been a while since the last update. We have spent a lot of time to develop the new hero and prepare the groundwork for the next major. We hope you're excited about this new updates.

Alright, let's take a look at what's new in this update.

The little Witch

The new hero come with her new unique weapon, "Mystical Card"

Her passive skill will Increase damage and size of next 4 attacks after casting a magic weapon.(Add 1 attack / 4 levels)

She can be uplocked by completing the new achievement, "Upgrade Enilef's pillar to level 9"

Imbuing formular

( Mixing Wepon and relic)

This is one of the most requested QOL feature. The item that is required for imbuing now show on the item selection screen.

Balance Change

All weapons in this change can be access in early gameplay and a bit hard to use, We buff them to be more friendly for the new players.

Simple Sword

Cooldown 1.2 - > 1.1 (Lv.9 : 1 -> 0.9 )

Fur's nado

Duration 6 -> 7 sec (Lv.9 : 7.5 ->8)

Speed 350 -> 400 (Lv.9 : 400 ->450)

Enilef's Pow

Increase one more jumping to the attack

If you are enjoying the game, Don't forget to rate us on steam, it really helps us out a lot!

Do not hesitate to contact us If you have any suggestion or feedback.

