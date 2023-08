Share · View all patches · Build 12039613 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

NEW FEATURE

. increased the maximum number of particle systems in a game to 999

. added player Collision shape Collide with Background and Collide with Items checkboxes

BUG FIXES

. in the Start menu, the Sound default button was incorrectly muting the game sounds

. F11 wasn't resizing the editor panels properly

. enemy explosions could sometimes be rendered on top of player bullets