-Animations for axe combat, shield combat, and unarmed combat have been replaced with new ones.
-Introduced vampires and harpies as new types of enemies.
-Addressed several reported bugs and issues.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 27 August 2023
New animations and new enemies
