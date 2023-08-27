 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 27 August 2023

New animations and new enemies

Build 12039586 · Last edited by Wendy

-Animations for axe combat, shield combat, and unarmed combat have been replaced with new ones.
-Introduced vampires and harpies as new types of enemies.
-Addressed several reported bugs and issues.

