Re-Spawn Tournament update for 26 August 2023

v0.5.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGED] Regeneration timer to kick in after 0.5 seconds instead of 4.0
[CHANGED] Loading screen tooltips

[ADDED] Radar charts for Kills and Deaths for Modes and Weapons
[ADDED] Radar Chart plugin
[ADDED] More Game Flow features to new service

