[CHANGED] Regeneration timer to kick in after 0.5 seconds instead of 4.0
[CHANGED] Loading screen tooltips
[ADDED] Radar charts for Kills and Deaths for Modes and Weapons
[ADDED] Radar Chart plugin
[ADDED] More Game Flow features to new service
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[CHANGED] Regeneration timer to kick in after 0.5 seconds instead of 4.0
[CHANGED] Loading screen tooltips
[ADDED] Radar charts for Kills and Deaths for Modes and Weapons
[ADDED] Radar Chart plugin
[ADDED] More Game Flow features to new service
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update