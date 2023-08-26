Patch 0.2.2

Hello Riders,
A new 0.2.2 patch has been deployed while we're working on an exciting new mission type called "Mining Asteroid." In this mission, players can mine XP items from a massive destructible asteroid while battling waves of enemies!
Change list:
- The Carrier unit is now spawned in the secondary AI team during the Carrier mission. This allows the primary enemy team to assist the player in shooting off the XP items.
- HUD: Move the XP bar to the top of the screen.
- Make stage zone VFX slightly wider.
- Update translations and sound effects (SFX).
- Update game title and icon.
Changed files in this update