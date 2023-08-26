Version 1.4.7 Update

Happy Questing!



Due to high demand, we've added preliminary support for SteamOS / Linux, allowing gameplay on Steam Deck devices. This is early work, but we are adding support the best way we can through Proton. This will also enable achievements and the main game is unchanged from it's Windows counterpart. Due to this, the patch download size has increased by 800mb. Future patches will be smaller, of course.

Touch screen input is a little sketchy right now, but will improve in the future.

Another change we have made in the 1.4.7 update is a new enemy type, the Betrayer, which has been added to the Underworld side dungeon, along with a boss counterpart that gaurds the legendary blade in this area.

We've also fixed some bugs and made some levelling changes to the game, along with full-screen by default. You can still change to windowed mode by pressing F5 during play.