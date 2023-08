Whiskey & Lemons Hotfix Out!

Gen’l,

Unfortunately the AI had a bit too much Whiskey on release and fell from the saddle, giving players undeserved lemons. With the first hotfix, the AI gets a slap in the face.

Work on further fixes, balancing and patches is ongoing. All bug/other issue reports on the forums are read by the Engineers, so keep them coming. Cheers!

See the patch notes here:

HOTFIX PATCH NOTES