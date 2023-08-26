Fixed the issue where the rucksack was not grabbable from behind the players back. Only just been made aware of this change so sorry for the delay in fixing.
RPG Fitness VR update for 26 August 2023
Emergency Release v0.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
