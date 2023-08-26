 Skip to content

RPG Fitness VR update for 26 August 2023

Emergency Release v0.20

Build 12039435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue where the rucksack was not grabbable from behind the players back. Only just been made aware of this change so sorry for the delay in fixing.

