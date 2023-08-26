 Skip to content

Gladiator Guild Manager update for 26 August 2023

Hotfix v0.917

Hotfix v0.917 · Build 12039432

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issues regarding save game and old quirk system that was causing conflicts with new
-Fixed small localization issues

