-Fixed issues regarding save game and old quirk system that was causing conflicts with new
-Fixed small localization issues
Gladiator Guild Manager update for 26 August 2023
Hotfix v0.917
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed issues regarding save game and old quirk system that was causing conflicts with new
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Gladiator Guild Manager - PC Depot 1043261
- Loading history…
Gladiator Guild Manager - MAC Depot 1043262
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update