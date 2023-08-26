 Skip to content

Sojo update for 26 August 2023

Sojo Patch Notes - 20230826 - v1.0.28

Build 12039407

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Appraisal ability has been added, Celene will now sell the ability to inspect other players in the starting town
  • Players can now block all trades from their inventory, at the bottom, click 'trades' until text next to button says DENY
  • Monster Repellent is now for sale on general vendors
  • Greed ALL button has been added to loot windows
  • Enemy cleanse mechanics should now be appropriately triggering
  • The Entity of Air should no longer full heal
  • Rest ability text changed to be more specific
  • Dark Elf Armor Scraps drop rate increased
  • Tolmark drop rates reduced on the Isle
  • Fire Elementals Fire Wave spell damage increased
  • Falling in water near a wall is less likely to cause fall damage
  • Gather node active randomization improved
  • New anointed mace and 2H spear added to game somewhere on the Isle
  • Forest Ogre drop rates reduced
  • Players no longer require a free slot to roll destroy on loot
  • Fort aggro zones have been adjusted, gates updated
  • Monster Lure animation changed

Class Changes

  • Rogues Fate die tooltip should now show the proper roll 2 effect: "-10% GuileMax from Guile"
  • Priest first class quest now has corrected dialogue and should not be directing people to the complete healing potions but always the set
  • Priest starter weapon is now correctly No Trade
  • Warrior Resolve 1 effect text corrected: "Generates might when intercepting attacks meant for others."
  • Warrior Second Wind should now function properly when close or on cripple threshold
  • Warrior Sword n Board now grants more initiative, 25 -> 35
  • Mage Mana Burn trait now appropriately says "100% Mana" instead of just "100%"
  • Mage Hex Extrication should now be more reliable

