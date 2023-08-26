Sojo Patch Notes - 20230826 - v1.0.28

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Appraisal ability has been added, Celene will now sell the ability to inspect other players in the starting town
- Players can now block all trades from their inventory, at the bottom, click 'trades' until text next to button says DENY
- Monster Repellent is now for sale on general vendors
- Greed ALL button has been added to loot windows
- Enemy cleanse mechanics should now be appropriately triggering
- The Entity of Air should no longer full heal
- Rest ability text changed to be more specific
- Dark Elf Armor Scraps drop rate increased
- Tolmark drop rates reduced on the Isle
- Fire Elementals Fire Wave spell damage increased
- Falling in water near a wall is less likely to cause fall damage
- Gather node active randomization improved
- New anointed mace and 2H spear added to game somewhere on the Isle
- Forest Ogre drop rates reduced
- Players no longer require a free slot to roll destroy on loot
- Fort aggro zones have been adjusted, gates updated
- Monster Lure animation changed
Class Changes
- Rogues Fate die tooltip should now show the proper roll 2 effect: "-10% GuileMax from Guile"
- Priest first class quest now has corrected dialogue and should not be directing people to the complete healing potions but always the set
- Priest starter weapon is now correctly No Trade
- Warrior Resolve 1 effect text corrected: "Generates might when intercepting attacks meant for others."
- Warrior Second Wind should now function properly when close or on cripple threshold
- Warrior Sword n Board now grants more initiative, 25 -> 35
- Mage Mana Burn trait now appropriately says "100% Mana" instead of just "100%"
- Mage Hex Extrication should now be more reliable
