Early Access Release V0.9.7.3

**
Poached : Hunt The Hunter V0.9.7.3 E.A.
Early Access Release**
- Made impact sounds more balanced.
- Improved female character FPS arm textures.
- Removed white lines that were appearing on some grass textures.
- New parody brands for beers, chips, etc.
- Improved shebeen ceiling textures.
- Fixed some beer can materials in shebeen that were overly metallic.
- Added tooltip for billiard/white ball for pool table in shebeen.
- Added cheat code to enable/disable mods section in main menu. Available on request.
- Fixed mysteriously shiny broken bark texture on one of the log entities.
- Fixed issue causing game to be stuck if you purchased a tranquilizer rifle before mission 3 where you need to collect a sniper rifle in order to proceed to the next mission point.
- Added new explanations for Chapter 2/Perpetual sandbox mode which is the current end of the Campaign for now, as it was confusing various players.
- Improved Enemy A.I.
- Improved Enemy animation slightly.
- Fixed missing colliders on certain Giraffes.
- Changed shooting range start position.
- Added inverted mouse option.
- Fixed incorrect bolt position on FAL.
- Optimized Occlusion Culling.
- Fixed numerous holes in terrain.
- Fixed enemy A.I. blindspot issues caused by foliage zones in mission 1
- Cleaned up un-used script references and modules.
- Fixed all missing script/component references in game.
- Many script optimizations and reordering operands for better performance.
- Added support for steam leaderboards instead of the built in SQL system currently being used in the demo.
- Fixed issue with difficulty damage modifiers not working. (Hard is much harder now!)
- Fixed internal 'Screen position out of view frustum (screen pos 682.000000, 385.000000) (Camera rect 0 0 1364 767)' errors when loading a new level.
- Fixed issue with secret level warp snail giving the skip level achievement.
- Fixed area in final sandbox mission where player could get stuck in the truck.
- Tent/Fire "Crafting Ghosts" now no longer cast shadows.
- Fixed issue of the "End of Early Access Campaign/Chapter 1" screen proceeding before player has time to read it fully.
- Fixed some floating foliage in Mission 1.
- Mafadi Mining mercenaries Hard-Hats will now always fall off if a headshot is made.
- Improved snake artwork in "Piet Of The Jungle" arcade mini-game.
- Made achievement for sleeping in a tent at night for 8 hours also work if you sleep for more than 8 hours.
- Fixed some major issues in outskirt map zone "H"
- Fixed issues with player being able to intersect salmon pond. Fishing mini game coming here soon.
- Fixed some cut off notes in Mission 6.
- Fixed issues with water reflections syncing to current day/night environmental lighting color.
- Optimized transform position/rotation dual settings when setting both position and rotation at the same time.
- Fixed some bugs caused by shooting out bakkie windows and then trying to drive it.
- Improved bakkie third person camera.
- Updated all rain/particle system API's to use the new standard.
- Fixed issue with zebras & goats walking into bakkie and flipping it over when stationary
- Fixed issue causing weapon/sniper scope to be un-usable on high FOV settings.
- Added waypoint for bed indicator when needing to proceed to next mission.
- Numerous small fixes and improvements.
Super happy to finally be releasing this game into Early Access!
Please report any bugs/issues you find on our Steam Community forum or on our discord.