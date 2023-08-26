 Skip to content

Poached : Hunt The Hunter update for 26 August 2023

Early Access Release V0.9.7.3

Poached : Hunt The Hunter V0.9.7.3 E.A.


    1. Made impact sounds more balanced.
    1. Improved female character FPS arm textures.
    1. Removed white lines that were appearing on some grass textures.
    1. New parody brands for beers, chips, etc.
    1. Improved shebeen ceiling textures.
    1. Fixed some beer can materials in shebeen that were overly metallic.
    1. Added tooltip for billiard/white ball for pool table in shebeen.
    1. Added cheat code to enable/disable mods section in main menu. Available on request.
    1. Fixed mysteriously shiny broken bark texture on one of the log entities.
    1. Fixed issue causing game to be stuck if you purchased a tranquilizer rifle before mission 3 where you need to collect a sniper rifle in order to proceed to the next mission point.
    1. Added new explanations for Chapter 2/Perpetual sandbox mode which is the current end of the Campaign for now, as it was confusing various players.
    1. Improved Enemy A.I.
    1. Improved Enemy animation slightly.
    1. Fixed missing colliders on certain Giraffes.
    1. Changed shooting range start position.
    1. Added inverted mouse option.
    1. Fixed incorrect bolt position on FAL.
    1. Optimized Occlusion Culling.
    1. Fixed numerous holes in terrain.
    1. Fixed enemy A.I. blindspot issues caused by foliage zones in mission 1
    1. Cleaned up un-used script references and modules.
    1. Fixed all missing script/component references in game.
    1. Many script optimizations and reordering operands for better performance.
    1. Added support for steam leaderboards instead of the built in SQL system currently being used in the demo.
    1. Fixed issue with difficulty damage modifiers not working. (Hard is much harder now!)
    1. Fixed internal 'Screen position out of view frustum (screen pos 682.000000, 385.000000) (Camera rect 0 0 1364 767)' errors when loading a new level.
    1. Fixed issue with secret level warp snail giving the skip level achievement.
    1. Fixed area in final sandbox mission where player could get stuck in the truck.
    1. Tent/Fire "Crafting Ghosts" now no longer cast shadows.
    1. Fixed issue of the "End of Early Access Campaign/Chapter 1" screen proceeding before player has time to read it fully.
    1. Fixed some floating foliage in Mission 1.
    1. Mafadi Mining mercenaries Hard-Hats will now always fall off if a headshot is made.
    1. Improved snake artwork in "Piet Of The Jungle" arcade mini-game.
    1. Made achievement for sleeping in a tent at night for 8 hours also work if you sleep for more than 8 hours.
    1. Fixed some major issues in outskirt map zone "H"
    1. Fixed issues with player being able to intersect salmon pond. Fishing mini game coming here soon.
    1. Fixed some cut off notes in Mission 6.
    1. Fixed issues with water reflections syncing to current day/night environmental lighting color.
    1. Optimized transform position/rotation dual settings when setting both position and rotation at the same time.
    1. Fixed some bugs caused by shooting out bakkie windows and then trying to drive it.
    1. Improved bakkie third person camera.
    1. Updated all rain/particle system API's to use the new standard.
    1. Fixed issue with zebras & goats walking into bakkie and flipping it over when stationary
    1. Fixed issue causing weapon/sniper scope to be un-usable on high FOV settings.
    1. Added waypoint for bed indicator when needing to proceed to next mission.
    1. Numerous small fixes and improvements.

Super happy to finally be releasing this game into Early Access!
Please report any bugs/issues you find on our Steam Community forum or on our discord.

