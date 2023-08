Share · View all patches · Build 12039333 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 12:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We released a small update where we fixed the bugs that we found in the first week.

-Fixed achievements that are impossible to complete

-Fixed dreams that are impossible to fulfill

-Matadors no longer freeze after jumping

-Heatmap view improved

We also reworked the corner flag a bit. Now it is not reset automatically, but only by pressing a button.